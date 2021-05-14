Phi11a to embark on national ‘Riot’ tour in June

Western Sydney rapper Phi11a has confirmed the details for his debut headline tour, in support of his forthcoming new single ‘Riot’.

After previewing the cut at the Yours & Owls festival in April, ‘Riot’ is set to land next Friday (May 21) via Def Jam/Universal. It comes as Phi11a’s second release for 2021, following his guest spot on the MLBRN single ‘Drink’.

Watch the video for ‘Drink’ below.

Ahead of the new single’s release, Phi11a has announced a five-date live tour to promote ‘Riot’, scheduled to roll through the east coast in June. Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Support acts are due to be announced alongside the track next Friday.

Phi11a has landed an astronomical string of milestones since his debut in 2019 with ‘Overdose’ (produced by Drake and Young Thug collaborator Supah Mario), scoring a lucrative deal with Def Jam, teaming up with US groundbreaker Jimmy Duval for the ‘Sad Cowboy Shit’ mixtape, and racking up over 4million streams for his Trippie Redd collaboration, ‘Witness’.

The young rapper’s most recent solo release was ‘I Try’ last November, which NME’s Jackson Langford labelled “an emo-rap song with a message of resilience and triumph”.

Phi11a ‘Riot’ Australian tour dates:

JUNE

Friday 4 – Melbourne, Laundry Bar

Friday 11 – Sydney, Alcatraz

Sunday 13 – Wollongong, North Gong Hotel

Thursday 17 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Friday 18 – Gold Coast, Nightcap