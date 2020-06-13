Phil Jamieson and Chris Cheney team up for One Night Only livestream

Australian rock legends Phil Jamieson and Chris Cheney are teaming up for a ‘One Night Only’ livestream.

The pair will perform from Melbourne’s Cherry Bar, with the venue’s owner James Young also set to take part. Cheney posted on Instagram earlier this week, asking for song suggestions for a “solo acoustic set”. The Living End’s version of The Crowded House song ‘Distant Sun’ was a popular suggestion in the comments.

The livestream will be ticketed, and also offers a more expensive pricing tier for a personalised shout out during the performance. One Night Only will kick off on June 17 from 8:30pm AEST, with tickets available here.

Well look what we have here! Old mate @chrischeney23 & Cherry Bar is always the best night of your life. Add Wednesday, James Young and a couple of little ditties from me ~ what could possibly go wrong? Tix are $15 or $50 if you want a personalized shout out – link in bio. 🍒 pic.twitter.com/bDQxqTBXoo — Phil Jamieson (@philjamieson) June 11, 2020

Cheney and Jamieson are longtime friends and collaborators, having roughly come up in the Australian rock scene concurrently in the late 1990s. Cheney made a guest appearance on Grinspoon’s 2012 album ‘Black Rabbits’. The pair are also both part of ‘The White Album Tour’, which sees them, Tim Rogers, Josh Pyke and a 17-person orchestra perform a stage show version of the classic Beatles album periodically since 2009.

Cheney last put out an album with The Living End in 2018, with ‘Wunderbar’. The band were set to play as part of the Red Hot Summer Tour, alongside Hunters and Collectors, Killing Heidi and more, through March and April before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Phil Jamieson was set to play Splendour In The Grass’ 20th anniversary celebration with Grinspoon in October this year, prior to its cancellation. It’s unclear whether the band will make a rescheduled 2021 lineup.

Grinspoon haven’t released a studio album since 2012’s ‘Black Rabbits’, after which they went on hiatus until 2015. Since then, the band have toured versions of their greatest hits – last year, they took the Chemical Hearts tour around Australia.