Phil Jamieson announces east coast tour dates

Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson has today (July 1) announced a handful of east coast tour dates for August.

Jamieson will commence his tour with a show at Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel on August 8. From there, he will cross the Tweed to play shows in Queensland on August 27, 28 and 29.

Jamieson made the announcement in a social media post.

“It’s a winter miracle…I am doing shows in front of people,” Jamieson wrote.

“These wonderful venues below are going to host me (and you) in a super intimate COVIDSAFE environment this August… YES! Guitars! LOUD! With people! In. A. Room. Super duper fun times.”

Tickets to all four shows are on sale now via Jamieson’s website.

Last month, Jamieson teamed up with The Living End’s Chris Cheney to perform a livestream show from Melbourne’s Cherry Bar. The ‘One Night Only’ livestream took place on June 17.

Jamieson had been scheduled to support The Whitlams on their national ‘Gaffage & Clink’ tour earlier this year. However, the band postponed the tour in compliance with coronavirus-imposed venue restrictions.

Jamieson will join the Sydney four-piece for a handful of their new dates, which are booked in for August and September of 2021.

The Grinspoon frontman will not be performing in Melbourne on his upcoming solo tour as the state continues to report a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Jamieson’s tour announcement comes one day after Queensland premier, Anastasia Palaszczuk, announced that the state would open its borders to visitors from all states but Victoria. The Sunshine State will welcome visitors from July 10.

Phil Jamieson’s shows dates are:

AUGUST

Saturday 8 – Sydney, Landsdowne Hotel

Thursday 27 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 28 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 29 – Sunshine Coast – Sol Bar