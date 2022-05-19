Phil Jamieson channels ‘80s new-wave on catchy new single ‘Trouble’

Phil Jamieson has returned with the second preview of his forthcoming solo debut, ‘Somebody Else’, in the form of a bright and boisterous new single titled ‘Trouble’.

Following the record’s title track – which Jamieson dropped as its lead single back in March – ‘Trouble’ sees the Grinspoon frontman lighten up his established style with groovy, synth-inflected melodies.

In a statement, producer (and longstanding You Am I guitarist) Davey Lane said the song deals in “tightly wound new-wave pop, nervy staccato guitars and bubbling synths in a quintessentially Antipodean style, along the lines of early INXS or Split Enz”.

Lane added that it “collid[es] with a gloriously fuzzy chorus that intersects with the likes of Blur and The Vines, all the while remaining distinctly and unmistakably Phil Jamieson.”

‘Trouble’ arrives alongside a video directed by Arlo Cook, who also helmed the clip for ‘Somebody Else’. It puts Jamieson back in the shoes of his child self, with himself and a pair of mates wreaking havoc on a schoolyard. Have a look at the clip below:

In a press release, Jamieson explained that he’d first written ‘Trouble’ in 2019, shortly after he’d moved home from a stint in Singapore and holed up in “this chic Art Deco place right in the heart of [Kings Cross, Sydney]”. The first demo was tracked with longtime collaborator Ben Rosen, he said, noting that it “had a very different middle eight section, but apart from that, the structure was pretty spot on”.

Jamieson continued: “Lyrically it went through many moods… heartfelt, funny, sad. I think at one stage I was singing about John Laws’ boat? Anyhoo… I took it down to Field Studio in Collingwood to re-do it from the ground up with the incredible Davey Lane. He wrote the middle eight and the drum pattern. It took on a whole new life and became what you hear today.”

Marking his first full-length effort as a solo artist, ‘Somebody Else’ is due out on July 29 via Cheersquad Records & Tapes – pre-orders are available here.

The record spent years in gestation, Jamieson explained when announcing it, with work starting before he took on his American Idiot role in 2017. “The collective fear and loathing which has gone into releasing this has sometimes seemed insurmountable,” he said, “but it’s a bit like an election, innit? If not now, when? If not me, who?”

Rather than describe the album himself, Jamieson enlisted Tim Rogers of You Am I and the Hard-Ons, who said: “Phil’s puckish performance style is underscored by a voice that can turn choirboy or demon’s spawn in a blinding grin.

“This has at times overshadowed his humour and empathy but no more. Teasing open his lapels to show heart and scars, but also hope and the lessons learnt from throwing yourself into this art that compels and damns us. Pop music with fire and finesse.”

A couple of days before the album’s release, Jamieson will embark on a nine-date Australian tour in support of ‘Somebody Else’. Flanked by drummer Sam Raines and bassist Rob Muiños, the run will kick off at the Eltham Hotel on Wednesday July 27. He’ll play Vinnie’s Dive on the Gold Coast next, before celebrating the album’s launch at the Sunshine Coast’s Sol Bar.

From there, Jamieson and his cohort – as well as opening act The Pictures – will hit stages in Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Avoca Beach and Adelaide. Find tickets on Jamieson’s website.