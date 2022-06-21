Phil Jamieson keeps the spirit alight with breezy new single ‘Lights On’

Phil Jamieson has shared the third preview of his forthcoming debut solo album, ‘Somebody Else’ – a pop-tinged rock’n’roll jam titled ‘Lights On’.

Building on the jaunty pop flavours of the album’s other singles, ‘Lights On’ shimmers with a fittingly bright, melodic chorus. On it, the Grinspoon frontman sings: “Could I be faking this? The light’s on, honey / Left it on there for ya / There is no shaking this, The light’s on / Light’s on.”

Have a listen to ‘Lights On’ below:

Premiering the song today (June 21) via Music Feeds, Jamieson said: “It’s been a journey for ‘Lights On’, going through many iterations and arrangements and what not. It’s a fun song to move shoulders and hips to and its release also means I’m closer to releasing the album.

“At its core, it’s about always keeping your heart in place for the person that you love. But it’s also about memories that might have betrayed you in some ways, and maybe about stealing money and maybe about hiding it. Maybe it’s about a bank heist, Oceans 13, Oceans 8. And it also could be about saying, ‘No matter what, I’m gonna kind of hang in there, I’m gonna be there.’”

‘Somebody Else’ is set to be released on July 29 via Cheersquad Records & Tapes. In addition to ‘Lights On’, singles from the album include its title track and ‘Trouble’. Rather than describe the album himself, Jamieson enlisted Tim Rogers of You Am I and the Hard-Ons, who said: “Phil’s puckish performance style is underscored by a voice that can turn choirboy or demon’s spawn in a blinding grin.

“This has at times overshadowed his humour and empathy but no more. Teasing open his lapels to show heart and scars, but also hope and the lessons learnt from throwing yourself into this art that compels and damns us. Pop music with fire and finesse.”

A couple of days before the album’s release, Jamieson will embark on a nine-date Australian tour in support of ‘Somebody Else’. Flanked by drummer Sam Raines and bassist Rob Muiños, the run will kick off at the Eltham Hotel on Wednesday July 27. He’ll play Vinnie’s Dive on the Gold Coast next, before celebrating the album’s launch at the Sunshine Coast’s Sol Bar.

From there, Jamieson and his cohort – as well as opening act The Pictures – will hit stages in Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Avoca Beach and Adelaide. Find tickets on Jamieson’s website.