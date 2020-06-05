Philadelphia Grand Jury return with new single ‘Nervous Breakdown’

Philadelphia Grand Jury have returned in 2020 with their new single, ‘Nervous Breakdown’.

The Sydney band originally planned to announce the single earlier in the year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, its release was pushed back. ‘Nervous Breakdown’ was first premiered in a live studio recording, during an Enmore Audio session in February of this year.

Listen to the studio version below:

Frontman Simon Berckelman said ‘Nervous Breakdown’ is a timely song by accident, having written it “about a year ago, right when the world was heading full charge into oblivion without even realising it.”

“The song is a combo of that anxiety only being in love can really create and how that gets mixed up with everything else into a big old crazy blender,” he said in a press statement.

“At the same time as getting it all off my chest, I can’t help but ask myself if it’s valid and if anyone else even has any interest in hearing about it? Am I simply lucky to have the time to be preoccupied with my own innermost feelings? Other people have to dig holes, drive buses, that kind of thing.”

A music video for ‘Nervous Breakdown’ is expected in the coming weeks, as well as new tour dates.

Having reunited in 2013, the band released their second album ‘Summer Of Doom’ in October 2015. Their most recent release was the 2019 single ‘$10K.’