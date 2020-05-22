Philanthropists offer to help bail out Carriageworks

A group of philanthropists have reportedly offered funds to the defunct Carriageworks arts centre in Sydney, as part of a bailout package.

Carriageworks went into voluntary administration earlier this month, initially claiming the sudden cancellation/postponement of six months of activities due to restrictions on public gatherings has resulted in an “irreparable loss of income”. But a report from The Sydney Morning Herald later shed doubt on that claim, with evidence of insolvency discussions dating back as early as March.

Documents recently filed to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission reveal Carriageworks owes more than $2m to more than 140 creditors, including MONA and Indigenous performing arts organisations Marrugeku and Moogahlin. Now, several philanthropists have collectively committed more than $2 million towards a new, independent Carriageworks, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Arts philanthropist Kerr Neilson and his daughter Paris revealed their support to the newspaper, that they say will be available to the beleaguered venue “once the lease is renewed and the operation is reorganised”. The most generous donation is reported to be from notable visual art philanthropist Geoff Ainsworth and his partner Johanna Featherstone.

The philanthropic move is now at odds with a bureaucratic push for the Sydney Opera House to take over Carriageworks.

Any restructure of Carriageworks post-bailout will also be contingent on a lease renegotiation with Create NSW, who currently hold the sub-lease from Rail Corp over the former historic railway yards where Carriageworks sits.