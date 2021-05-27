Phish’s Trey Anastasio to play Manhattan’s first fully-vaccinated, full-capacity indoor show

Phish‘s Trey Anastasio is set to play the first major full-capacity indoor gig in Manhattan as New York City prepares to resume live events.

The show will take place after over a year of concert cancellations and reduced capacity gigs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anastasio is set to perform two sets at the Beacon Theatre on June 22-23, with each evening set to welcome a 100 per cent vaccinated audience of 2,700.

As well as proof of vaccination, attendees at the Anastasio gigs will need to have been vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the shows with either a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

Children under the age of 16 will be permitted entry with proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test, negative PCR COVID-19 test or full vaccination, as well as being accompanied by a vaccinated adult. You can find out more information and tickets to the shows here.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this month with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Madison Square Garden Entertainment executive chairman and chief executive Jim Dolan said that the promoters were actively booking 100 per cent capacity and fully vaccinated shows in the hope of encouraging unvaccinated music fans to get their vaccine (via Billboard).

In the UK, data from research that was recently conducted at the trial live music events that were held in Liverpool found that there was no “detectable spread” of coronavirus as a result of the gigs.