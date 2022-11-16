Phoebe Bridgers announces Laneway sideshows for Sydney and Melbourne

Phoebe Bridgers has extended her ‘Reunion Tour’ to Australia, where she will play two headline shows apart from her scheduled run of dates at next year’s Laneway Festival.

The shows, announced today (November 16), will take place at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on Monday February 6 and at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday February 8.

A pre-sale for both shows will begin tomorrow (November 17), from 10am local time. A general sale will follow 24 hours later, on Friday (November 18). All ticketing information is available through the tour promoter, Handsome Tours.

Advertisement

The announcement follow’s yesterday’s extensive announcement of headle shows across Australia and New Zealand for the majority of Laneway’s international contingent – save for HAIM and Joji, who are exclusive to the festival itself. Among those that announced new shows were Fontaines D.C., Turnstile, 100 Gecs, Fred again.. and Finneas.

The two dates will mark Bridgers’ first headline shows in Australia in almost four years, with the American singer-songwriter first touring in February 2019. Since that tour, in support of her debut album ‘Stranger In The Alps’, Bridgers was announced as the support act for The National‘s Australian tour in 2020. After initially being postponed on account of the pandemic, however, the tour was later cancelled outright.

Bridgers released her second solo album, ‘Punisher’, in June of 2020. Bridgers’ world tour in support of ‘Punisher’ began in September of 2021. It saw her tour extensively through both North America and Europe, and featured appearances from the likes of The 1975‘s Matty Healy in London, Clairo in Milan and both Maggie Rogers and Rina Sawayama during her performance at this year’s Latitude Festival.

This year, Bridgers has also appeared on stage with The Killers, collaborated with Marcus Mumford, co-starred in a new horror movie with Limp Bizkit‘s Fred Durst and announced her engagement to actor Paul Mescal. Following her Australian tour, Bridgers will then open for select dates on Taylor Swift‘s upcoming ‘Eras’ tour in 2023.