Phoebe Bridgers calls David Crosby “a little bitch” for criticising her guitar-smashing stunt

Phoebe Bridgers has labelled David Crosby “a little bitch” after the veteran musician called her guitar-smashing stunt “pathetic”.

When Crosby was asked on Twitter to respond to Bridgers’ decision to wreck a Danelectro guitar during her debut SNL performance on Saturday (February 7), the former The Byrds musician made it clear he wasn’t impressed.

little bitch. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

“Pathetic”, he wrote – one day after writing: “Guitars are for playing ..making music”, and adding he really does “NOT give a flying F if others have done it before…It’s still STUPID”.

Guitars are for playing ..making music …..not stupidly bashing them on a fake monitor for childish stage drama …..I really do NOT give a flying F if others have done it before

It’s still

STUPID — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) February 9, 2021

Bridgers, who has since joked that she “got some really great feedback” and should have instead set the guitar on fire (see below) has now exchanged barbs with the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young guitarist.

Bridgers has come under fire by some people online, who called her act “disappointing”, “extra” and an “unjustifiably awkward display of white privilege“. Others, however, claimed such comments were sexist and that a male artist wouldn’t have been criticised for the move.

I'm hearing that some music gear dudes are mad that Phoebe Bridgers smashed her guitar on SNL, and all I can say is, they should think about whether they'd feel that way had she been a man. — Rachel Brodsky (@RachelBrods) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

Bridgers has also provided fresh insight into the smash, revealing that Danelectro were informed ahead of time that she was going to do it – and they even wished her luck.

In a response to singer-songwriter Jason Isbell saying the guitar would have only cost $85, Bridgers wrote: “I told Danelectro I was going to do it and they wished me luck and told me they’re hard to break.”

they made me a fake one to break lol — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 7, 2021

Another musician, Kathleen Edwards, shared her grievances for the monitor that was on the receiving end of the smash, with Bridgers responding saying the monitor was fake and made specifically so she could break it.

Bridgers’ latest album ‘Punisher’ came out last June, and was named the fifth best album of 2020 by NME.