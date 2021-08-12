Phoebe Bridgers describes “magical” experience of working with Lorde despite having not met her

Phoebe Bridgers has recalled the “magical” experience of working with Lorde on the latter’s new music, despite the two having never met in person.

Bridgers contributed backing vocals along with Clairo to both of Lorde’s recent comeback singles, ‘Solar Power’ and ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’. The two tracks will feature on the New Zealand artist’s forthcoming new album.

Lorde previously praised both Bridgers and Clairo as “God-tier female vocalist friends”, and Bridgers has now given her take on working remotely with Lorde in a new interview with Apple Music.

Describing the experience as “so fun”, Bridgers explained that she and Lorde are still yet to meet in person: “I think that was one of my favourite parts of it… we were so unconnected to each other that borders and being in the same town as someone just stopped mattering completely.”

“I had the same line of communication with Ella [Lorde] as I have with someone who lives right down the street from me,” she said. “So that was kind of magical to exist in a weird, ethereal multi-verse for a while.

“I had such a good time. Also, even just being inside that session and being able to look into somebody’s brain like that was so fun.”

Yesterday (August 11) saw the release of Bridgers’ cover of Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which will feature on the band’s upcoming covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’.

Set for release on September 10, the star-studded, 53-track collection boasts “unique interpretations” of songs from ‘The Black Album’, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021.