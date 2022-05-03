NewsMusic News

Phoebe Bridgers, Garbage, Questlove and more react to US ​​Supreme Court voting to overturn Roe v. Wade

"Abortion should be accessible to EVERYONE"

By Erica Campbell
Pro-choice and anti-abortion protestors on May 3 Roe v Wade
CREDIT: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers, Garbage, Questlove and more have reacted to the US ​​Supreme Court’s private vote to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which made abortion legal on a federal level.

Yesterday (May 2) Politico published a leaked draft opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito which argued that Roe v. Wade was “egregiously wrong from the start” adding that “it is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Draft opinions can be subject to multiple drafts and vote-trading, sometimes until just days before they are shared, so the court’s decision is not final. If the court goes through with overturning the landmark case, however, abortion would no longer be protected as a federal right in the US, and each state would be able to decide individually whether to restrict or ban abortion.

Reactions to the potential rollback of abortion rights at the federal level have been shared on social media by figures in the entertainment and music industry since the news broke last night.

The Regrettes took to Twitter to share a link to abortion funds in every state, while writing “the fact that we’re here again having to defend our bodies against a majority male vote is frustrating and heartbreaking.”

They added: “You know where we stand. Abortion should be accessible to EVERYONE.”

Bridgers wrote a candid post to fans via her Instagram stories and Twitter, sharing her own experience before asking them to donate.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she wrote. “I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill.”

The singer added: “It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access” before sharing a link to a list of abortion funds to donate.

Questlove posted twice on Instagram in reaction to the vote. First, likening the Supreme Court vote to the country’s “Handmaids Tale erabefore sharing a graphic asking his followers to “channel your rage into action”.

In the caption, he said, “Men we of all people need to rally behind this” before listing multiple rallies that would take place in New York City, D.C., and across the country today (May 3) in protest of the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Garbage also shared a post on Instagram, with a graphic that read “You can’t ban abortion you can only ban safe abortions.” They captioned the post, “my heart breaks.”

View more reactions from the entertainment and music industry on the leaked Supreme Court vote to overturn Roe v. Wade below.

Today’s responses follow multiple prominent figures speaking out against US legislation. Back in March, Lizzo spoke out against Texas’ anti-trans legislation and abortion policies during her SXSW keynote speech.

The Houston-raised singer – whose keynote address was centred around her forthcoming Watch Out for the Big Grrrls reality series – slammed the legislation when talking to host Angela Yee on Sunday (March 13).

“I’m proud to rep Houston but I’m not proud to rep Texan politics right now. There are very regressive laws being passed,” she told the audience.

She added: “They’re taking away the right for young children to have a chance to live authentically as themselves. It’s a violation of human rights. Trans rights are human rights.”

The singer also discussed Texas’ heavily restrictive laws around abortion.

“We got a lotta ugly babies y’all need to be handling instead of y’all being in people’s homes and telling them what to do with their bodies and being all up in their uteruses,” Lizzo said. “The abortion ban is atrocious as well. Mind your business. Stay out of my body.”

