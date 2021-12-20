Phoebe Bridgers gives approval to mash-up of ‘Kyoto’ and The Killers’ ‘Mr Brightside’

Phoebe Bridgers has reacted to a mash-up of her hit 2020 single ‘Kyoto’ and The Killers‘ iconic track ‘Mr Brightside’ – listen to it below.

The mash-up, shared by Twitter user @early_boiii, pits the lyrics of ‘Kyoto’ with the instantly recognisable guitar riff from ‘Mr Brightside’.

Quote tweeting the mash-up, which also incorporates performance footage from both Bridgers and her band and The Killers, the singer-songwriter simply said: “this fucks.”

Advertisement

Listen to the ‘Kyoto’ / ‘Mr Brightside’ mash-up below:

Earlier this year, The Killers collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers on the track ‘Runaway Horses’ from their new album ‘Pressure Machine’.

Having been a longtime vocal fan of the band, Bridgers has covered The Killers multiple times over the years. In 2019, she and Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst shared a rendition of ‘Human’, while Bridgers and boygenius covered ‘Read My Mind’ at a host of live shows in 2018.

In an NME Big Read cover story around the release of ‘Pressure Machine’, frontman Brandon Flowers discussed how he first heard Bridgers’ music, and why he wanted to collaborate with her.

“I still remember the first time I heard [her 2017 single] ‘Funeral’ on some college public radio station and just thinking, ‘This must be Phoebe Bridgers’. I knew it just from the way that people had written about her. There was so much beauty. It seemed so natural.”

Advertisement

Flowers continued: “She has a little bit of Wild West in her. She has rodeo people in her bloodline. She brought a sadness to the song that’s integral to it, but also inherent in her. It was the perfect combination.”

Bridgers has also recently appeared on Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of ‘Red’, as well as lending a cover of Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ to the 30th anniversary reissue of ‘The Black Album’.