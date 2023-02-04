Phoebe Bridgers has teamed up with Catbird for new lyric-themed jewellery collection

Phoebe Bridgers has teamed up with Catbird on a new lyric-themed jewellery collection.

The collection, which is now available to shop online, features a variety of new and previously sold-out charms with designs that have been inspired by Bridgers’ music.

The charms are available in sterling silver and recycled 14K yellow gold.

“It’s here!” Catbird wrote in a post announcing the collection. “A collection of charms that are a celebration of friendship, of feeing, and of the unknown.”

“I exclusively wear Catbird and have for years, because nobody makes jewellery small enough for my taste except for them,” Bridgers told Vogue. “Since my first tour I’ve been wearing this stuff, like the safety pin earring, and the tiniest, tiniest studs. An ex got me a little charm necklace that I wear all the time and people are always giving me skeleton stuff. It’s amazing — it’s like having my own wedding registry.”

Bridgers also told the magazine that the brand is donating $25,000 (£21,000) to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

“With such a historically gendered thing as jewellery, it felt special to be able to point to the stuff I care about and not participate in the archaic views around it,” Bridgers said. “Especially something that is so related to class. It’s cool to be using diamonds and pearls to pay for trans rights.”

In other news, Kristen Stewart will direct three upcoming music videos for Bridgers’ indie supergroup Boygenius, which also includes Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

The collaboration was revealed in a recent Rolling Stone story compiling outtakes from the magazine’s recent interview with the trio. Stewart’s previous credits as a director include a video for a live, reworked version of Chrvches‘ ‘Down Side of Me’ that was released in 2017.

While it’s not clear which songs from the band’s upcoming debut album ‘The Record’ Stewart will direct videos for, they did simultaneously release three singles from it – ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue’ – last week.

‘The Record’ is set to arrive on March 31 via Polydor/Interscope. It will mark the trio’s first full-length project, following on from self-titled 2018 EP. In a five-star review of that EP, NME called it “a record that leaves you yearning for more”, adding that it “would be astonishing regardless of the length of time it took to make, but it becomes even more so when you learn these songs were created in a matter of days”.