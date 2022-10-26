Phoebe Bridgers joins Andrew Bird on new single ‘I Felt A Funeral, In My Brain’

Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers have shared a new collaborative single, ‘I Felt A Funeral, In My Brain’.

The new track was inspired by an Emily Dickinson poem, according to Bird, who described the latter as “the most vivid description of an inner world I’ve ever encountered.”

‘I Felt A Funeral, In My Brain’ is the singer’s first new material since his album ‘Inside Problems’ came out in June this year, though Bird says it provided an “inspiration” for the songs on that record.

Advertisement

“Who better to sing it with than Phoebe Bridgers? I sent her a demo and so, here we are,” he added.

“Thanks to Ms. Dickinson’s publisher at Harvard University Press for allowing us to use this poem. As I understand, her poems weren’t published as she intended them until the 1950s – that is, without the heavy hand of her male editors.”

Watch the video for ‘I Felt A Funeral, In My Brain’ below.

Last week (October 18) it was confirmed that Bridgers will appear at two screenings of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas with live musical accompaniment at London’s OVO Arena Wembley in December, in which she will provide the voice of Sally.

In addition to Bridgers, Danny Elfman – who composed the music, lyrics and score for the 1993 film, and voiced protagonist Jack Skellington – will voice Skellington once again for the screenings. Original cast member Ken Page, who voiced Oogie Boogie in the film, will also reprise his role.

Advertisement

The ‘Kyoto’ singer also recently teamed up with Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford for a new track called ‘Stonecatcher’. The song features on Mumford’s debut solo album, ‘(self-titled)’.