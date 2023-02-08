Phoebe Bridgers leads Melbourne crowd in “Fuck Margaret Court” chant

Phoebe Bridgers led a crowd in Melbourne in chanting “Fuck Margaret Court” while performing at an arena named after the tennis player.

Court, who played tennis professionally between 1960 and 1977, has been critical of same-sex marriage in Australia, publicly opposing reforms to laws in the country in the past.

In 2019, the tennis player claimed her past comments were from “a different phase of my life from where I am now” while asking Tennis Australia to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her final grand slam.

Advertisement

However, weeks later, she made comments about trans athletes and youth, saying: “And you know with that LGBT, they’ll wish they never put the T on the end of it because, particularly in women’s sports, they’re going to have so many problems. You know, even that LGBT in the schools, it’s the devil, it’s not of God.”

Phoebe Bridgers saying “fuck that stupid cunt” about Margaret Court at Margaret Court Arena at her Melbourne show tonight icon fr “i think hate is undervalued” i don’t even know who margaret court is pic.twitter.com/4MOyB6LvZJ — chrystal christie🫀 (@ChrystalChristi) February 8, 2023

While headlining Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, Bridgers took a moment to address the venue’s namesake. “So, Margaret Court,” she began. “Fuck that stupid-ass, dumbass bitch. Fuck that stupid cunt. Change your name!”

After Bridgers led the crowd in shouting, “Fuck Margaret Court”, she added: “I think hate is undervalued. I think it’s a fucking weird white supremacist idea that hate is bad or something. You know what I mean?

“It’s like hate is like what moves things throughout history. I hate that stupid bitch. Hate is how you protect yourself. What, are you never supposed to be angry, ever?”

Meanwhile, Bridgers has teamed up with jewellery brand Catbird for a new lyric-themed collection. The line features a variety of new and previously sold-out charms with designs that her music has inspired. As part of the collaboration, Catbird is donating $25,000 (£21,000) to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

Advertisement

Bridgers’ supergroup boygenius – which also features Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – will return in March with their debut album ‘The Record’. They recently shared three singles from the album in ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue’, while Kristen Stewart is set to direct three upcoming music videos for the band.