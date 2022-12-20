Phoebe Bridgers, Matty Healy, Jack Antonoff and more cover Jackson Browne’s ‘These Days’ at Ally Coalition benefit show

Artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Matty Healy and Jack Antonoff played an all-star cover of Jackson Browne‘s ‘These Days’ at Antonoff’s Ally Coalition benefit show last night (December 19) – see footage of the performance below.

Monday night saw Antonoff hold his eighth annual benefit show at the NYU Skirball Center, which sees a host of artists come together each year to raise funds for charities.

At 2022’s show, he was joined by Bridgers, Healy, Weyes Blood, Lucy Dacus and Trey Anastasio.

To finish off the night, the seven artists joined together to share an acoustic cover of the Jackson Browne classic.

Elsewhere on the night, Healy, Dacus, Antonoff and Christian Lee Hutson joined Bridgers to perform her track ‘I Know The End’ among a host of other performances, including Antonoff, Healy and Anastasio covering The National‘s ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’.

See footage from the show below.

More of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Weyes Blood, Matty Healy, and Jack Antonoff covering ‘These Days’ by Nico!

via @/joelandellie pic.twitter.com/bFDVlHj8HZ — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) December 20, 2022

Phoebe, Lucy, Christian Lee Hutson, Matty Healy, and Jack Antonoff performing I Know The End tonight! pic.twitter.com/4a8BI76yg3 — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) December 20, 2022

matty x jack x phoebe = multiverse of madness 🍅👻◼️ pic.twitter.com/sfvQStFmDL — Paige Benjamin (@paige_benjamin) December 20, 2022

Taylor didn’t show up, nor any members of The National, but Bleachers did Bloodbuzz with Matty Healy and Trey Anastasio, and Phoebe Bridgers and a bunch of others were there. Talent Show’s still goated and for the best cause. My singing on the Phoebe vid…so bad. Not sorry. https://t.co/Mjt0hUVOEb pic.twitter.com/i47F5MASqc — Andy Tulin (3am Edition) (@AndyTulin) December 20, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Weyes Blood, Matty Healy, Jack Antonoff, & Trey Anastasio covered “These Days” to close the @allycoalition annual talent show.👏 pic.twitter.com/ejlRtcH5Dr — 𝖘𝖈𝖔𝖙𝖙𝖌𝖚𝖒 (@scottgum) December 20, 2022

Phoebe onstage with Lucy Dacus, Christian Lee Hutson, Matty Healy, and Jack Antonoff at the Ally Coalition Talent Show! pic.twitter.com/yCUrYKTxJL — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) December 20, 2022

Bridgers’ performance at the Ally Coalition show came soon after she joined Billie Eilish on stage in Los Angeles to perform ‘Motion Sickness’. Other guests at Eilish’s three hometown shows included Dave Grohl coming on stage for a rendition of Foo Fighters‘ ‘My Hero’, Labrinth performing a song from the Euphoria soundtrack and Donald Glover joining Eilish for his Childish Gambino hit ‘Redbone’.

Also in a busy December, Bridgers made her debut as Sally in a live concert version of The Nightmare Before Christmas alongside Danny Elfman at London’s Wembley Arena.

Speaking to NME backstage before the second of two shows for an In Conversation video interview, Bridgers said of the first gig: “I think I blacked out for most of it, I was so nervous. But [last night] was awesome once my eyes focused in on everyone, and [I could see] everybody smiling. It’s such a cool thing to be a part of.”