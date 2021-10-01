Phoebe Bridgers officially releases cover of Bo Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling’

Phoebe Bridgers has officially released her rendition of Bo Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling’, after performing it on her current US tour.

Bridgers debuted the cover of ‘That Funny Feeling’, which appeared as part of Burnham’s Netflix special Inside, on the first stop of her current US tour in Missouri – her first traditional concert in almost two years.

And today (October 1), Bridgers has given the studio version of her cover an official release via Bandcamp. It’s released for Bandcamp Friday, the monthly event where the music platform waives its revenue share. Bridgers has specified that all proceeds from the cover will go to a range of abortion funds in Texas.

Listen to the cover below.

<a href="https://phoebebridgers.bandcamp.com/track/that-funny-feeling-2">That Funny Feeling by Phoebe Bridgers</a>

According to Stereogum, Burnham and Bridgers had actually performed ‘That Funny Feeling’ together in Los Angeles back in August, at an event where no filming was allowed. The track also appears on an album of songs taken from the Netflix special titled ‘Inside (The Songs)’.

The cover is the first Bridgers release since she linked up with MUNA for ‘Silk Chiffon’, which dropped last month.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bridgers is being sued for defamation by recording studio owner Chris Nelson, who alleges she falsely accused him of abusive behaviour in October last year.

The producer and owner of Sound Space studios, who isn’t credited as having worked professionally with Bridgers, is seeking $3.8million (£2.8million) in damages from the singer-songwriter. Representatives for Bridgers were unable to comment when approached by NME.