Phoebe Bridgers praises Alice Skye, Eaglemont and more in new interview

Phoebe Bridgers has given her praise to a slew of Australian artists including Alice Skye, Eaglemont and more in a new interview.

Speaking to triple j Unearthed, Bridgers was shown tracks from a series of Australian artists, giving her opinion of each.

Upon hearing Alice Skye’s ‘Stay In Bed’, Bridgers compared her to Fenne Lily, saying, “she kinda sounds like me but with a Britain accent.

“…this is like the Australian version of that. That rocks.”

She also compared singer-songwriter Eaglemont to her fellow boygenius member Lucy Dacus, saying, “her timbre and her way of using her band, playing with a rock band but not singing with a blown-out voice.

“I love that, that’s awesome,” she also said of Eaglemont’s ‘Heteronormative Nightmare’.

“I love a simple couple chords, not too fancy. There’s a casual punk-rock style about that. I feel like I’ve been trying to do that lately.”

She also praised Perth artist Lo, Melbourne act Folk Bitch Trio and Brisbane’s Straight Girls.

Bridgers is gearing up for the 2021 Grammy Awards, where she’s up for four trophies including ‘Best New Artist’.

She has also recently offered a slew of reworks of her track ‘Kyoto’ – an orchestral rendition with help from Philip Glass and a “sadder” version with Jackson Browne.