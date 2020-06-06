Phoebe Bridgers releases ‘inner demos’ to benefit bail funds

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a new collection of song drafts on Bandcamp to raise money for bail funds, entitled ‘inner demos’.

The three-track offering, available to stream exclusively upon Bandcamp purchase, is composed of early versions of the singles from Bridgers’ forthcoming album ‘Punisher’.

‘Garden Song’ and ‘Kyoto’ are listed as “voice memos”, while ‘I See You’ is a “spire demo” – a possible reference to a software synthesiser.

It’s a Bandcamp exclusive today in time for the platform to waive its revenue fee – purchase it here. Bridgers did not specify which bail funds proceeds would be given to, but yesterday she donated all of the proceeds from her merch sales to The Bail Project.

bandcamp is waving their fee today, so I put up my first drafts of a few songs and will be donating everything to bail fundshttps://t.co/HudO9683dQ — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) June 5, 2020

Yesterday also saw Bridgers debut a new song from ‘Punisher’ on a DIY Magazine charity livestream, entitled ‘Chinese Satellite’. By the conclusion of the 30-minute set, the singer-songwriter had raised $4226.78 for The Bail Project from 242 donations. The show was part of her ‘world tour’ from various rooms in her own home.

Hear Bridgers play the new song from the 17:51 timestamp below.

Earlier this week, Bridgers shared a cover of Bright Eyes‘ classic 2005 song, ‘First Day Of My Life’ as part of Deezer’s Home Sessions.

Phoebe Bridgers’ new album ‘Punisher’ will arrive on June 19 via Dead Oceans. For the project, she collaborated with Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Conor Oberst, as well as Warpaint‘s Jenny Lee Lindberg.

Speaking to NME about the album last year, Bridgers explained: “The production is totally different to my first record. People still kind of think of me as like a folk artist, but on the first record, I truly was deferring to other people to produce me. I basically had these country-folk songs. [On the new record] I do a little bit of screaming on what we’ve recorded so far.”