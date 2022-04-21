Phoebe Bridgers says she might release more new music this year

Phoebe Bridgers has suggested she may release more new music this year, saying that she always “tries to do things that are exciting”.

Last week saw the Los Angeles singer-songwriter return with ‘Sidelines’, a standalone song that was recorded for the upcoming TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations With Friends.

Bridgers wrote the track with bandmate and collaborator Marshall Vore and Ruby Rain Henley. According to a press release, ‘Sidelines’ will be her only original new song of the year.

During an interview with KROQ at last weekend’s Coachella, the musician was asked whether this was the case.

“Who knows, actually,” Bridgers replied. “I try to do things that are exciting so I never really know what I’m gonna do.”

The singer went on to joke that she would be “dropping a mixtape tomorrow”.

When asked about how ‘Sidelines’ came about, Bridgers explained: “[Marshall Vore] had this like love song idea… he sent it to me right in the beginning of the pandemic. And I was like, ‘This is insane’.”

She continued: “I was so obsessed with it, I was playing it all the time in the house. And when the show asked me to make something, I was like, ‘But I don’t have anything that fits’. And Marshall was like, ‘What about that ‘Sidelines’ one?'”

Bridgers said that the pair then re-wrote some of the song and “changed some stuff around” before re-recording it for Conversations With Friends. “And it just kind of magically fit and was exactly what I wanted,” she added.

Bridgers, who’s a longtime fan of Sally Rooney, wrote ‘Sidelines’ from the perspective of someone fearless before the introduction of love gives the character “something to lose”.

During her performance at Coachella last Friday (April 15), Phoebe Bridgers was joined onstage by Arlo Parks to perform ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’. Both tracks appear on Bridgers’ second studio album, 2020’s ‘Punisher’.

The second weekend of Coachella 2022 kicks off tomorrow (April 22) in Indio, California – check out NME’s review of the first instalment here.