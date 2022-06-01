Phoebe Bridgers shares tour footage for ‘Sidelines’ video

Phoebe Bridgers has released an official video for her single, ‘Sidelines’. Watch the video below.
- READ MORE: The NME Big Read – Phoebe Bridgers: “I definitely feel a lot less apologetic than I did before”
The video features behind-the-scenes footage from her current ‘Reunion Tour’ shot by her brother Jackson. Bridgers performed the slow-building track at Coachella for the first time in April and originally wrote the song for Hulu’s latest Sally Rooney adaptation, Conversations With Friends.
In the clip, Bridgers and her bandmates can be seen watching movies in their downtime, dancing backstage, and performing in front of lighter wielding festival crowds.
“My brother made a video for ‘Sidelines’ with stuff he filmed on tour,” Phoebe shared while posting the reel on social. “Here it is.”
The songwriter will be performing three New York City dates this month, including a stop at Queen’s Forest Hills Stadium. Tickets are available here. With every headline show ticket sold, $1 (76p) will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, fiscally sponsored by The West Fund, which helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.
Next month Phoebe will be kicking off her first UK and European tour since the start of the pandemic, including a stop at Hyde Park opening for The Rolling Stones. Bridgers is also scheduled to perform at this year’s Glastonbury and Latitude among various European festivals including Mad Cool, NOS Alive and Lollapalooza Paris.
Though ‘Sidelines’ was previously announced as her only new music for 2022, during an interview with KROQ at Coachella, she shared that more singles may be on the way.
“Who knows, actually,” Bridgers said. “I try to do things that are exciting so I never really know what I’m gonna do.” The singer went on to joke that she would be “dropping a mixtape tomorrow”.
When asked about how ‘Sidelines’ came about, Bridgers explained: “[Marshall Vore] had this like love song idea… he sent it to me right in the beginning of the pandemic. And I was like, ‘This is insane’.”
She continued: “I was so obsessed with it, I was playing it all the time in the house. And when the show asked me to make something, I was like, ‘But I don’t have anything that fits’. And Marshall was like, ‘What about that ‘Sidelines’ one?’”
Last month, Bridgers pledged a portion of proceeds from her upcoming North American tour to an abortion charity.
The move comes after she spoke out against the potential of Roe vs. Wade being overturned in the US. While doing so, the star shared her own experience with abortion, saying: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”