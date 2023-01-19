Phoebe Bridgers on taking inspiration from Taylor Swift’s approach to privacy: ‘She’s such a deep, wise human being”

Phoebe Bridgers has spoken about taking inspiration from Taylor Swift’s approach to privacy in the face of fame in a new interview.

As her profile has risen over the last few years, so too has interest in Bridgers’ personal life, including her relationship with actor Paul Mescal.

Speaking to Rolling Stone as part of a boygenius interview, Bridgers was asked if she saw the way Swift keeps her private life under wraps as “an example to follow”. “I take inspiration from the people I see who are happy, and I’m still trying to [be],” she replied. “She’s such a deep, wise human being, and has not sacrificed fun at all. She validates those boundaries that people have tried to take from her for her whole life.

“You don’t hear enough about how people become successful and then happy. I’m able to hire my best friends to travel the world with me, and I don’t have any shitty people around anymore.”

Yesterday (January 18), boygenius – the supergroup formed by Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – announced details of their debut album. ‘The Record’ will be released on March 31 and follows the trio’s self-titled 2018 EP.

Three singles from the record – ‘$20’, ‘True Blue’ and ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ – were also released yesterday. The tracks mark the project’s first new music since 2020 when they released a handful of demos from the recording sessions for the EP to raise money for charity.

Meanwhile, Bridgers will also feature on the forthcoming new album from The National, appearing on two songs – ‘This Isn’t Helping’ and ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend’, as well as Arlo Parks’ second album, ‘My Soft Machine’.

Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover story, Shame also revealed that the US singer-songwriter will make a hidden cameo on their next record, ‘Food For Worms’. “We thought the song had an American edge to it, and thought it would sound nice with a woman’s voice,” drummer Charlie Forbes told NME of the song ‘Adderall’.

“By chance, she was recording in the same studio as us, and one day we did a trade where Josh went and did some tambourine on her new track, and she came in and did the vocal line on our track – which you can’t actually hear at all.”