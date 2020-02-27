Phoebe Bridgers confirms feature on The 1975’s ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ and talks Matty Healy friendship

Phoebe Bridgers has confirmed her upcoming feature on The 1975‘s new album ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ in an interview in which she also spoke about her friendship with Matty Healy.

Bridgers was speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe for the New Music Daily feature on Apple Music shortly after the release of her new track ‘Garden Song’.

Asked about how she was asked to collaborate with The 1975 on ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’, Bridgers revealed that she and Healy began their friendship by sending each other direct messages.

“We started DMing… Matty told me he was a fan, and then it turned very quickly from talking a tiny bit to then completely no talking to just memes back and forth for months,” Bridgers explained. “He has very good taste in very obscure nerdy memes.

“And then I met all of [The 1975] and they’re the sweetest and I can’t wait.”

Bridgers will support The National in Japan, Australia and New Zealand this spring before moving on to support The 1975 in North America this summer.

Bridgers will also perform at The 1975’s huge outdoor show in London’s Finsbury Park on July 11, and she’s been booked to play at Latitude Festival on July 17.