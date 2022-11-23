Phoenix to play live-streamed show at Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs

Phoenix have announced a special live-streamed show in Paris for this weekend.

The French band, who released their seventh album ‘Alpha Zulu’ this month, will perform at the capital’s Musée des Arts Décoratifs on Sunday (November 27).

Thomas Mars and co. recorded their latest LP at the aforementioned museum, which forms part of the Louvre Palace.

Fans can watch the gig for free via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel at 8:30pm GMT/ 9:30pm CET/ 3:30pm EST/ 12:30pm PST. You’ll be able to tune in here.

Check out the announcement video in the tweet below.

We're very excited to play live at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris this Sunday Nov 27! This concert in the iconic place where we recorded Alpha Zulu will start at 9:30pm Paris/3:30pm NYC/12:30pm LA and will be live streamed on @AmazonMusic's Twitch channel #madparis pic.twitter.com/I3oVC0eI6L — Phoenix (@wearephoenix) November 22, 2022

Phoenix last week played a headline show at the O2 Academy Brixton in London as part of their current European tour. In a five-star review, NME hailed the performance as “a complete assault on the senses” with some “decidedly human moments, too”.

Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover feature in September, frontman Mars described Phoenix’s impressive new gig production as a “digital opera”.

“Our lighting designer is on the verge of a breakdown for real,” he said.

“We’re playing with the same tools that have worked for centuries. You can open the curtain to different environments and mess with people’s perceptions. In a live show, everything is possible.”

Phoenix are also set to play two nights at Paris’ L’Olympia next week (November 28, 29) following concerts in Brussels (23) and Amsterdam (25, 26).

In other news, the group recently shared a music video for their ‘Alpha Zulu’ single ‘After Midnight’.