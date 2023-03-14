Phoenix preview new version of ‘After Midnight’ featuring mystery act

Phoenix are teasing a new version of their track ‘After Midnight’ featuring a mystery guest artist.

The original song appears on the French band’s seventh studio album ‘Alpha Zulu’, which came out last November.

Taking to social media yesterday (March 13), Phoenix shared a brief clip of a revamped take on the tune. The file name in the video reads ‘After Midnight ft.??.wav’, confirming that a collaboration is incoming.

The group revealed in the caption that the team-up will arrive this Thursday (March 16) – listen to the snippet in the post below.

As The Line Of Best Fit notes, many fans in the comments sections have said that the as-yet-unnamed singer sounds like Clairo. Other guesses include Phoebe Bridgers, Lauren Mayberry from Chvrches and Beck.

Phoenix are set to embark on a North American co-headline tour with Beck this August, dubbed ‘Summer Odyssey’. They’ll be joined across the dates by special guests Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis and Weyes Blood.

Currently, Phoenix are out on the Asian leg of their world tour and are due to make various European festival appearances this spring/summer. Thomas Mars and co will perform at Glastonbury 2023 in June, as announced earlier this month.

Speaking to NME as part of a Big Read cover interview in 2022, Phoenix likened the latest incarnation of their live show to a “digital opera”.

“Our lighting designer is on the verge of a breakdown for real,” frontman Mars laughed.

“We’re playing with the same tools that have worked for centuries. You can open the curtain to different environments and mess with people’s perceptions. In a live show, everything is possible.”

In a glowing five-star review of Phoenix’s London date last year, NME described the performance as “a complete assault on the senses” with some “decidedly human moments, too”.