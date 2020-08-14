Phoenix are returning with new music next week

Phoenix have announced that they will release a new song next week.

The French band last released an album in June 2017 with ‘Ti Amo’ while their last release, ‘Monologue’, came out in April 2018 for that year’s Record Store Day.

Posting on Twitter yesterday (August 13), Phoenix confirmed that a new song will arrive next week — although they didn’t specify a release date or track title.

The band did include a picture or screenshot of someone about to set fire to a top with the word ‘Phoenix’ on it, complementing the band’s use of a fire emoji in their written post.

New song next week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dYiuVDqVoH — Phoenix (@wearephoenix) August 13, 2020

Back in December Motorbass Studio, the Paris studio of the band’s late collaborator Philippe Zdar, confirmed that Phoenix were working on new material there.

The band paid tribute to Zdar in June 2019 following his passing, writing: “Philippe was legendary.⁣⁣ Of course, our music owes so much to him, he who spent hundreds and hundreds of hours lifting us up with the breath of his talent, his enthusiasm and his kindness.⁣⁣

“But much more, he taught us that you could raise your life, Friendship, Love to the rank of major art. In all these areas he was an absolute genius.”