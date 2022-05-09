Pianists to open for Rammstein on upcoming stadium tours

Rammstein have announced that they will have pianists opening for them on their upcoming stadium tours.

Two sets of piano players, Duo Jatekok and Duo Abélard, are set to support the band’s shows in both Europe and North America. View the full tour itinerary below.

The news follows the release of the German band’s eighth album, ‘Zeit’, which was released last month. This is not the first time Duo Jatekok has opened for Rammstein – they also acted as support for them in 2017 and 2019, even collaborating with the provocative industrial band on stage.

“Hi everyone! We are delighted to announce today our participation to Rammstein’s 2022 stadium tour!” the French concert pianists Duo Abélard announced via Instagram. “We couldn’t be more thankful to the band for inviting us, we cannot wait to see you all very soon.”

Duo Jatekok shared their support dates on social as well, along with a piano cover of one of Rammstein’s tracks, ‘Engel’.

Rammstein tour dates:

MAY

15 – Prague, CZ – Airport Letnany

16 – Prague, CZ – Airport Letnany

20 – Leipzig, DE – Red Bull Arena

21 – Leipzig, DE – Red Bull Arena

5 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion

26 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion

30 – Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund

31 – Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund

JUNE

4 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion

5 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion

10 – Stuttgart, DE – Cannstatter Wasen

11 – Stuttgart, DE – Cannstatter Wasen

14 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

15 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

18 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

19 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

22 – Aarhus, DK – Ceres Park

26 – Coventry, UK – Building Society Arena

30 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

JULY

4 – Nijmegen, NL – Goffertpark

5 – Nijmegen, NL – Goffertpark

8 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

9 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

12 – Turin, IT – Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

16 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

20 – Tallinn, EE – Song Festival Grounds

24 – Oslo, NO – Bjerke Travbane

28 – Gothenburg, SE – Ulevi Stadium

29 – Gothenburg, SE – Ulevi Stadium

30 – Gothenburg, SE – Ulevi Stadium

AUGUST

3 – Ostend, BE – Park De Nieuwe Koers

4 – Ostend, BE – Park De Nieuwe Koers

21 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

27 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

31 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

SEPTEMBER

3 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

6 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

9 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

23 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

24 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

OCTOBER

1 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

2 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

4 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

Tickets for North American dates can be found here. Tickets for European dates can be purchased here.

In a four-star review of their latest record, NME wrote: “‘Zeit’ might be a more reflective album than previous Rammstein records, but it’s still an energetic, swaggering beast. Nearly 30 years into their career, the band remain as ambitious and as fiery as ever with their nightmarish, industrial rock sounding as daring as ever.”