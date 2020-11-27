Pierce Brothers drop new single ‘It’s Alright’, announce sophomore album

Folk-pop siblings Pierce Brothers have released their new single ‘It’s Alright’ to announce the forthcoming release of their second studio album, ‘Into The Great Unknown’.

Packed with energetic blues and roots, ‘It’s Alright’, according to the band in a press release, tells a story of “overcoming hardship and solitude to truly appreciate what’s important, and to see the love that surrounds you if you search for it”.

The track, out today (November 27), is accompanied by an official music video, which the pair said is about “finding comfort in an unlikely place”.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

Following an extended hiatus, Pierce Brothers – made up of Jack and Pat Pierce – made their return in 2020 with single ‘Kanko’ in May, following it up with their second offering ‘Dentist’ in September. All three singles will feature on ‘Into The Great Unknown’, set for release on March 5 2021. Find the full tracklist below.

The album is the first from Pierce Brothers since the release of their debut offering ‘The Night Tree’ in 2014.

“This album almost didn’t happen,” Jack said of the upcoming release.

“We have toured relentlessly for 5 years, and until now, we could only record on select days in between tours. We were at each other’s throats!

Advertisement

“The time that we had off from touring during lockdown, while difficult, made us laser focussed like never before on the writing process… Whilst it was an unwelcome break in our lives, it helped create the best album we’ve ever written!”

Pierce Brothers will embark on their postponed tour beginning Friday December 11 at The Grand, Mornington. Find all tour dates here.

Pierce Brothers’ ‘Into The Great Unknown’ tracklist is:

1. ‘white caps come’

2. ‘dentist’

3. ‘brother’

4. ‘it’s alright’

5. ‘la montagne’

6. ‘lights of london’

7. ‘réflecteur’

8. ‘trouble’

9. ‘waves of winter’

10. ‘petty’

11. ‘kanko’

12. ‘one’