Pierce The Veil and Beartooth announce 2023 Australian tour dates

Pierce The Veil and Beartooth have announced a co-headlining tour of Australia for this July, taking in five dates with support from the former’s Californian colleagues in Dayseeker.

The tour will begin in Fremantle on Sunday July 22, with gigs in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane following over the next week. Tickets for all of them go on sale at 9am local time this coming Friday (March 3), with a pre-sale starting at the same time on Wednesday March 1. You can sign up for that pre-sale here, with tickets themselves available here.

The run comes primarily in support of Pierce The Veil’s fifth album, ‘The Jaws Of Life’, which arrived earlier this month via Fearless Records. For their part, Beartooth released their fourth album, ‘Below’, in June of 2021, chased up by the standalone single ‘Riptide’ the following July.

Pierce The Veil last toured Australia in 2016 (on the back of that year’s ‘Misadventures’ album), while Beartooth were seen here last in 2019.

Pierce The Veil and Beartooth’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Sunday 22 – Wajuk/Fremantle, Metropolis

Monday 24 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Wednesday 26 – Woiworung/Melbourne, The Forum

Thursday 27 – Eora/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 29 – Yuggera/Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall