Awards 2020

Piers Morgan “delighted” to win the NME Awards 2020 Villain Of The Year

It is the second consecutive victory for the 'Good Morning Britain' presenter

Damian Jones
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan Credit: Getty

Piers Morgan has hailed his NME Awards 2020 victory after picking up the Villain Of The Year gong yet again.

The Good Morning Britain presenter picked up the award for the second time in a row after previously picking up the same prize at the 2018 ceremony.

Taking to Twitter ahead of tonight’s ceremony (February 12), he wrote: “Delighted to announce I have won (again) @NME’s coveted Villain of the Year award. Their readers are the people I most enjoy annoying, so this is particularly pleasing. Thanks to everyone who voted.”

The award is reserved for controversial figures and former recipients include Donald Trump, Nigel Farage and Justin Bieber.

Morgan won the title over Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US record executive Scooter Braun and Avengers villain Thanos.

Harry Styles won the gong two years running in 2013 and 2014, while Justin Bieber and Kanye West have also added Villain of the Year to their CVs in the past.

NME Awards 2020

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by Beabadoobee. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey, Yungblud and show closers The 1975.

Keep checking NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.

