Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs cover ‘Hot Stuff’ by Donna Summer

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have covered ‘Hot Stuff by Donna Summer – listen below.

The Newcastle band’s spin of the disco classic will help raise money for Sunderland record store Pop Recs, which was co-owned by the late Frankie & The Heartstrings drummer Dave Harper.

Harper died in August aged 43, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the likes of The Cribs, Nadine Shah, Tim Burgess and Self Esteem.

Pigs’ Adam Ian Sykes explained: “Dave was a hero to a lot of people and rightly so, his contributions to music in the north east were enormous. Pop Recs is such an important place to the area and a legacy that needs and deserves a great deal of support.”

Lancaster duo The Lovely Eggs provide guest vocals on the ‘Hot Stuff’ cover. “[They’re] just as their name suggests,” Sykes said. “So easy to work with to boot. They were exactly what we needed.”

As for their choice of track, the musician explained: “When we’re writing we always begin with a single riff, it seems to us that ‘Hot Stuff began’ life the same way. It’s an untouchable song in a lot of ways but well, here we are.”

You can purchase the song on Bandcamp via its “name your price” option. “All profits [go] to help raise money for Pop Recs in memory of Dave Harper,” an official description reads.

In the wake of Dave Harper’s death, Frankie & The Heartstrings launched a crowdfunder to help support his family. The page raised £25,510 from 727 supporters over the course of 28 days.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs released their third album, ‘Viscerals’, in April 2020. They are set to hit the road between October 23-December 19, taking in dates in Manchester, Bristol, Brighton, London, Leeds and other cities.

You can find the full schedule and remaining tickets here.