Pinch Points announce new album ‘Process’, share new single

Melbourne four-piece Pinch Points have announced their second album ‘Process’ will arrive March 18 via Mistletone in Australia.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have also shared the album’s second single, ‘Am I Okay?’ Following on from last year’s ‘Reasons to Be Anxious’, the new track is a firm reinforcement of the need to practice self-care amid turbulent times.

“It’s good to ask yourself, ‘Am I okay?’ / Look after yourself for a change,” the band chant on its refrain. Sonically, the track has a softer, more jangly sound than their typically taut, wiry post-punk. Listen to ‘Am I Okay?’ below:

Advertisement

“We stepped a little out of our normal songwriting comfort zone with this track. We wanted to be very direct and sincere, without any irony or character-driven lyrics,” the band explained in an accompanying statement.

“We really enjoyed exploring a new side of the Pinch Points sound,” they added. “It was one of the only tracks on the album where we were still finalising the lyrics in the studio, on the day we recorded it. It came together really naturally, though, and ended up being one of our collective faves.”

Recorded with producer Anna Laverty, ‘Process’ will follow on from the band’s 2019 album ‘Moving Parts’, and sees the band exploring themes around systemic issues in so-called Australia – including bushfires, gendered violence, mental health struggles, the incarceration of First Nations peoples and deaths in custody.

Advertisement

The band will launch ‘Process’ with a hometown show at the Corner on April 2, with support from MOD CON, Alien Nosejob and Our Carlson. Tickets are on sale tomorrow via the venue.

Pre-orders for ‘Process’ are available here.

The tracklist for ‘Process’ by Pinch Points is:

1. ‘Reasons to Be Anxious’

2. ‘Stock It’

3. ‘Copper’

4. ‘Am I Okay?’

5. ‘Haruspex’

6. ‘Virga’

7. ‘King Rat’

8. ‘Kompromat’

9. ‘Capital’

10. ‘Relentlessly Positive’