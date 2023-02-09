Pink announces ‘Summer Carnival’ Australian tour for 2024

Pink has announced her first Australian tour in more than five years, slating a run of seven stadium shows for next February and March.

Dubbed the ‘Summer Carnival’ tour, the stint will kick off in Sydney on Friday February 9. Pink will head north from there, playing to fans in Newcastle the following Tuesday (February 13), then in Brisbane and the Gold Coast. She’ll round February out with gigs in Melbourne and Adelaide, before wrapping up the tour with a Perth gig on Friday March 1.

“I can’t wait to bring the ‘Summer Carnival’ tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt,” Pink said in a press statement. “Summer 2024 can’t come soon enough.”

Advertisement

Tickets for all seven of the shows will go on sale next Friday (February 17) – find them here for the Newcastle, Gold Coast, Melbourne and Perth dates, and here for the remaining three. It coincides with the release of Pink’s ninth album, ‘Trustfall’.

Pink’s 2024 ‘Summer Carnival’ Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 9 – Eora/Sydney, Allianz Stadium

Tuesday 13 – Awabakal/Newcastle, McDonald Jones Stadium

Friday 16 – Yuggera/Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

Tuesday 20 – Bundjalung/Gold Coast, Metricon Stadium

Friday 23 – Woiworung/Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Tuesday 27 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

MARCH

Friday 1 – Wajuk/Perth, Optus Stadium