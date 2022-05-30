Pink Floyd launch their own TikTok account

Pink Floyd have today (May 30) joined TikTok, enabling fans to post videos using songs from across their 15-album back catalogue.

The legendary rockers, who have reunited for short periods in recent years but are currently inactive, will also post “unique video content” on the account, according to a press release.

Each TikTok user will be able to utilise audio clips from the band’s career including tracks ‘Money’, ‘Another Brick In The Wall (Part II)’, ‘Comfortably Numb’, ‘Wish You Were Here’, ‘See Emily Play’ and ‘High Hopes’.

Today also marks a significant moment in the band’s history. It’s exactly 50 years to the day since Pink Floyd entered the studio to start recording their seminal album ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon‘, which was released in 1972.

The news follows reports earlier this month that Pink Floyd are in talks to sell their back catalogue for millions. According to Bloomberg, the band have reportedly started talks with several potential buyers.

As noted by Bloomberg, “representatives for the band have reached out to potential buyers” according to sources “familiar with the matter”.

The report added that “the process began in the last few days, and it’s too early to know what the outcome will be, [the sources] said.”

Pink Floyd have yet to respond to NME‘s request for comment.

Acts including Neil Diamond, Sting, Bob Dylan, ZZ Top, Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks and more have all sold their back catalogues recently.

In other news, Pink Floyd bassist/vocalist Roger Waters joined forces with Lucius on-stage earlier in May to perform ‘Mother’ – check it out here.