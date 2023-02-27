Pink hits out at “silly” and sexist Christina Aguilera feud narrative

Pink has hit out at the “silly” and sexist line of questioning on her new album promotional tour, related to a perceived feud with Christina Aguilera.

The singer has been promoting new album ‘Trustfall’ with a series of recent interviews, and recently denied “shading” Aguilera after comments she made about recording the music video for ‘Lady Marmalade’.

The collaborative single featuring Aguilera, Mya and Lil’ Kim – a cover of Labelle’s 1974 song of the same name – was recorded in 2001 for Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! soundtrack.

“It wasn’t very fun to make; I’m all about fun, and it was a lot of fuss,” the singer told BuzzFeed while ranking her favourite videos. Placing it at number 12, she continued: “There were some personalities… Kim and Mya were nice.”

Defending herself against the comments, she then wrote on Twitter: “Y’all are nuts Xtina had shit to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now – I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened.

“I’m zero percent interested in your fucking drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling… And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and shit.”

With the debate still raging online, Pink has now taken to Instagram to address the “silly” narrative, and share her disappointment that it has overshadowed the promotional campaign for ‘Trustfall’.

Alongside a photo of herself and her daughter, Pink wrote: “I’m so saddened and disappointed by the narrative surrounding some of the press I’ve been doing around my album ‘Trustfall’.

“While some of the responsibility lays with me and my inability to lie, and my uncanny ability to overshare- my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you’re a woman,” she added. “Eleven albums in, selling out stadiums, raising good kids, steadily employing hundreds of good, hardworking people, the only thing they ask you about over and over is a silly fued from your Twenties.”

Pink added: “I take responsibility also- I’m out of Practice Dodging the bullshit that gets thrown at us hardworking women. I’m notorious For saying too much. But I’ve never lied. And for every one or two women I’ve had issue with – there are hundreds that I’ve complimented and supported and loved on.

“But we don’t talk about that. I wonder when the last time Bradley Cooper or Robert Deniro were asked in interview after interview about any argument they’d ever had. How about Christian Bale? We stick to the art with them, Don’t we? I’d like to have the same opportunity.

Addressing Christina, she concluded: “To Christina- you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards. And thank you all for listening- and for the 25 years Of kick ass love and support. Peace.”

Elsewhere, Pink recently recalled being told that her music career “would be over” if she had children.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: “Everyone told me, ‘If you have children right now, your career’s over.’ But I think, interestingly enough for me, everyone has this idea of me that I’m just my singles, right? That I’m the snarling, man-eating angry, like she-man. Right?

“And, obviously, we’re all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn’t understand me. And I think that’s when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it’s when I started to really understand myself and understand the world, and my place in it.”

‘Trustfall’ was released earlier this month (February 17). She will be returning to the UK later this year for her ‘Summer Carnival’ UK tour, which includes two dates as part of BST Hyde Park on June 24 and 25. Support for the BST Hyde Park dates will come from Gwen Stefani, with more still to be announced. You can find any remaining tickets here.

JUNE

7 – Bolton, University Of Bolton Stadium

8 – Bolton, University Of Bolton Stadium

10 – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

11 – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

13 – Birmingham, Villa Park

24 – London, BST Hyde Park

25 – London, BST Hyde Park