Pink Matter release new single and music video, ‘You’ll Never Know’

Brisbane three-piece Pink Matter have released their new single ‘You’ll Never Know’, along with an accompanying music video.

The song, which was co-produced by Harvey Sutherland, starts off at mid-tempo, evolving into an upbeat dance track about halfway through. Pink Matter reflect this progression in their music video, which sees their energy pick up as the song does. Watch it below:

It’s the outfit’s first release for 2020 and follows their recent record deal with Melbourne-based label Daily Nightly, which was launched by Untitled Group in 2018.

“‘You’ll Never Know’ takes the perspective of a girl talking to her friend, telling her that, although she exudes beauty, she doesn’t truly see it within herself,” the band said in a press statement.

“This is a feeling I get with so many of my intelligent and beautiful friends that don’t have the inner confidence to see their own beauty. We’re hoping that this song will help them (and anyone else feeling that way) to truly see how much everyone adores them!

“We’re really starting to explore more of the electronic/disco side of our sound too, and are really looking forward to heading further in this direction.”

The trio released their debut EP ‘Human Error’ in 2018, which led to support slots for artists such as Sutherland, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and The Internet, as well as playing sets at Splendour In The Grass and Laneway.

They’re performing at Brisbane’s The Zoo tonight (August 14) alongside First Beige and have an appearance at Brisbane Music Festival scheduled for September 24.