Pink pauses concert after fan goes into labour mid-song: “Good luck!”

Pink was forced to pause a show in Australia last night (February 9) after a fan went into labour mid-song.

The pop artist was performing at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney to kick off her 2024 ‘Summer Carnival’ tour when she noticed a group “waving for help” from the crowd. She was performing her 2023 ballad ‘Our Song’ at the time.

“Are we good?” Pink asked over the mic before requesting medical assistance. A few moments later, the singer realised what was happening. “Somebody’s having a baby?!” she exclaimed. “Oh my God!”

The star, real name Alecia Beth Moore, joked: “Is it Alecia or Alex being born?” She continued: I feel like we shouldn’t be looking. Everyone give her her privacy! She didn’t just have the baby, right? Is the baby here? No, OK.”

After congratulating the woman, Pink said: “Wow, ‘Our Song’ – that was the one that did it. Wouldn’t have called that one! I thought it would’ve been ‘Get The Party Started’ or ‘Never Not Gonna Dance Again’. That’s insane.

“I don’t even know what to say […] Good luck! It’s going to be great. You’re going to be great.” You can watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.