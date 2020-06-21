Pink has mocked Donald Trump on social media after a spectacularly poor turnout at his re-election campaign rally in Oklahoma.

The event took place in Tulsa yesterday (June 20), with Trump previously claiming that one million people had registered for tickets for the rally.

But photographs and footage of the 19,000-capacity BOK Center clearly show thousands of empty seats across the venue – prompting Pink to compare the event to one of her past gigs there.

“I think I sold that same place out in five minutes. #donkeyshow,” the ‘So What’ singer tweeted.

After one person suggested that the coronavirus pandemic may have kept people from attending, Pink responded: “Here’s my theory; don’t hurt the people that love you. I would never ask people to come to an arena right now. No good person would.”

Earlier today (June 21), it was reported that K-Pop fans may have had something to do with Trump’s washout.

A New York Times report claimed that K-pop fans and TikTok users had worked together to register thousands of fake ticket requests for the Tulsa rally, with one organiser telling the NYT: “It spread mostly through Alt TikTok – we kept it on the quiet side where people do pranks and a lot of activism.

“K-pop Twitter and Alt TikTok have a good alliance where they spread information amongst each other very quickly. They all know the algorithms and how they can boost videos to get where they want.”

Trump’s rally had already courted controversy for going ahead against the advice of his own coronavirus task force, with attendees reportedly having to sign a waiver absolving the president’s campaign in case of illness.

Pink had previously spoken about her experience contracting coronavirus, whose young son Jameson also became infected, saying it was her “most physically and emotionally challenging experience” as a mother.