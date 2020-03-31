Adelaide pop quartet Pinkish Blu have released their latest single ‘Red Hot Moon’, alongside launch details for their upcoming EP ‘There’s No Such Thing As Good People’, slated for release on May 22.

Listen to the new track below:

Advertisement

‘Red Hot Moon’ premiered last week on triple j’s Home and Hosed program, and follows previous single ‘Coupon’, released in November 2019.

“Lyrically, ‘Red Hot Moon’ was probably one of the most simple songs I’ve ever written”, says singer Brice Young in a press statement.

“The whole song can be boiled down to an event that happened in the span of about one minute. Obviously there’s metaphor all throughout the song but the actual inspiration comes from a fragment of time. One small moment can really be a profound thing, the heightened state of emotion one can be in while in a short time frame can repel any sort of logic or rationale. Which can obviously be a dangerous thing but it’s also quite a cool thing in my opinion.”

After signing to 123 Music — a subsidiary of Sony Music Australia — Pinkish Blu began recording their debut EP in mid-2019. The album was created with producer Kyran Daniel (G Flip, Gretta Ray) at The Base Recording Studios and Melbourne’s Sony Music studios.

Advertisement

Last year, the band was selected as triple j Unearthed winners, leading them to play a set at Groovin the Moo 2019. They shared the stage with Billie Eilish, Hilltop Hoods and Thelma Plum among others. The band also supported G Flip’s 2019 national tour at the Lion Arts Factory in Adelaide.