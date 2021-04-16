Pinkish Blu unveil behind-the-scenes video for new single, ‘Start A Band’

Adelaide indie outfit Pinkish Blu are back today with a breezy new single, ‘Start A Band’, dropping a behind-the-scenes music video.

The song, which dropped today (April 16) landed with an accompanying visual comprised of behind-the-scenes footage of Pinkish Blu out on the road, giving viewers an insight to what it’s like for the group to be out on tour, featuring candid antics, live shows and airport shenanigans.

“‘Start a Band’ is about knowing someone that’s stuck in a rut and our honest, heart-felt advice to them is to just “start a band”,” Pinkish Blu said of the song in a press statement. “It’s one of the best things a person can do in their life.

“We can depend on each other to be there through all the ups and downs and as a bonus we get to play music together… you could say this song is part directive and part celebration for anyone down in the dumps to consider starting a band.”

‘Start a Band’ follows on from the release of Pinkish Blu’s latest single, ‘Backward’, which dropped last month.

In 2020, Pinkish Blu released their debut EP, ‘There’s No Such Thing As Good People’, which featured the single, ‘Red Hot Moon’.

Having landed support slots for shows with the likes of The Rubens, Trophy Eyes and more, Pinkish Blu are heading out on the road next month to support Odette, as the singer-songwriter tours off the back of her latest album, ‘Herald’.