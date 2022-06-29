PinkPantheress appears on new GoldLink remix of Drake’s ‘Massive’

GoldLink has shared a new remix of Drake‘s track ‘Massive’, featuring PinkPantheress and Scottish producer Sam Gellaitry – listen below.

Drake surprise released new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ this month, breaking an Apple Music record within an hour of its release and going on to earn his 11th US Number One album. The success saw him move past Kanye West and Eminem to tie Bruce Springsteen and Barbara Streisand for the third-most Number Ones in Billboard 200 history, trailing only The Beatles (19) and JAY-Z (14).

The new remix sees GoldLink team up with PinkPantheress over a beat from Gellaitry – check it out below.

Reviewing ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, NME wrote: “Arriving so quickly after his last body of work, as most Drake releases often do, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ is an unexpected elevation from the bland trap, R&B remakes and Drake’s melancholic attitude to love we heard last time around.

“He doesn’t quite shift the latter as much as one would hope – the album is as tiresomely woe-is-me as anything he’s ever done – but the house sound has at least given him the creative boost that his recording career has been crying out for recently.”

Gordo, a producer on Drake’s new album, recently opened up about the house music influences heard on the recently released record. “There’s always been this weird thing in the dance world where the majority of DJs are white,” the DJ-producer said to GQ. “But we all know that house music back in the day in Chicago and Detroit comes from the Black community and gay community.”

Gordo added: “We started it, and now, you know, all the biggest stars and DJs in the entire world, the majority of them, are white”.