PinkPantheress hints at new collaboration with Willow Smith

PinkPantheress has hinted that a new collaboration with Willow Smith could be in the works.

The rising Bath-born, London-based artist, who released her debut mixtape ‘To Hell With It’ back in October and recently featured in the NME 100, teased the potential link-up while speaking to fans on TikTok this week.

While previewing a new track on the video-sharing app, PinkPantheress replied to one fan who commented: “I feel like Willow Smith needs to be on this.”

“You have been heard,” PinkPantheress replied.

“Da collaboration I dreamt of for years… brb crying.” You can watch the clip in question below.

Earlier this month PinkPantheress was named as the winner of BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2022.

“I’m honestly gassed, my dad’s going to be so happy!” PinkPantheress told the BBC about the win. “I had self-belief from the beginning but when other people start telling you stuff like this, it genuinely keeps you going.”

She also said that her fans should “expect a feature or two” in terms of new music in 2022. “I’ve been a bit of a lone wolf so far, but I’ve been really been trying to get into my collaboration bag. That’s the thing I’m most excited for.”

PinkPantheress will perform at Manchester’s Parklife festival in June. The line-up for the event, which was announced today (January 25), also features the likes of Tyler, the Creator, 50 Cent, Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Bicep, Chase & Status, Loyle Carner, Jamie xx, Arlo Parks and Headie One.