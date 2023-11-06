PinkPantheress missed a studio session with Kendrick Lamar because her phone was on silent

PinkPantheress has revealed that she missed a chance to feature on a Kendrick Lamar track because her phone was on silent.

The UK singer-songwriter was speaking in a new interview when she explained that she missed out on a studio session with the ‘Humble’ rapper because she was on a date in the cinema, so she missed the notification.

“I’m not trying to date, even though I love dating,” she told iD magazine. She went on to share how she “nearly” featured on a track with Lamar, but missed the studio session after her date had asked that she put her phone in silent during the film.

“Oh fuck, I can’t even think about it,” she said. “I was watching Nightcrawler with this guy.”

PinkPantheress has collaborated on features with a number artists, including recruiting Ice Spice on her track ‘Boy’s a liar’. She also featured on a remix of Troye Sivan’s ‘Rush’ alongside Stray Kids‘ Hyunjin.

Last month the singer announced her debut LP ‘Heaven Knows’ and shared UK and EU tour dates for next year.

According to a press release, ‘Heaven Knows’ reveals inner self-reflection as the singer explores various types of relationships, including romantic, parasocial, materialistic pursuits, grief, and finding contentment within loneliness.

Speaking of the LP in a press statement, the singer said: “The record is about grief for a loss but being at peace with yourself in your aloneness. Journeying from hell into purgatory, but I’m ok with being there.”

Ahead of announcing the album, the singer shared new single ‘Mosquito’ and dropped an accompanying music video.