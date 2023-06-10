PinkPantheress shares new song ‘Angel’ from ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

PinkPantheress has shared a new song called ‘Angel’, which appears on the Barbie soundtrack – listen to the new track below.

Set for release on July 21, the film is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie in the titular role, with Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Its soundtrack will also feature Dua Lipa, who released new single ‘Dance The Night’ last week. Full details of the soundtrack ‘Barbie: The Album’ were also revealed this month, with 17 of the artists appearing on the collaboration album, including Haim, Tame Impala, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj.

Listen to ‘Angel’ below.

Also starring Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Michael Cera and Helen Mirren, the movie appears to follow the story of Barbie, as she gains consciousness about the imperfections in life, and ventures into the real world with Ken.

A new trailer was shared last month that finally revealed details about the upcoming film’s plot. The trailer sees Robbie‘s Barbie snapping out of her “perfect” life, verbalising her deepest existential thoughts during a party. “You guys ever think about dying?” she asks, as everyone stares at her.

She realises that other “perfect” elements of her life are slowly falling apart, and is tasked with venturing out into the real world to discover “the truth”. Gosling‘s Ken joins her and the pair journey to fight off kidnappers and more.

PinkPantheress, meanwhile, recently teased her debut studio album in a new song teaser, telling her fans that “album season is upon us”.

The upcoming LP will be her second full-length project, following on from her 2021 debut mixtape ‘To Hell With It’.