Pioneering Jamaican artist U-Roy has died

U-Roy, the pioneering reggae and dancehall artist, has died at the age of 78.

The artist, MC and veteran toaster passed away last night (February 17) at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica following surgery earlier this week, The Gleaner reports.

U-Roy, who was born Ewart Beckford in Jones Town, Jamaica in 1942 and was also known as Daddy U-Roy or The Originator, was renowned as a pioneer of the toasting vocal style in reggae and dancehall, and was a key figure in the popular development of Jamaican music in the 1970s.

After being spotted toasting by the late John Holt while DJing at a sound system party in 1970, U-Roy recorded the singles ‘Wake The Town’, ‘Rule The Nation’ and ‘Wear You To The Ball’ – all of which enjoyed great commercial success in Jamaica and beyond while also popularising the toasting style.

Among U-Roy’s most-loved albums were 1975’s ‘Dread In A Babylon’, ‘Natty Rebel’ (1976), ‘Rasta Ambassador’ (1977) and ‘Jah Son of Africa’ (1978).

He launched his own sound system, Stur Gav, in 1978, which in turn helped launch the music careers of the likes of Josey Wales, Charlie Chaplin and Ranking Joe.

U-Roy was awarded the Order of Distinction by the Jamaican government in 2007 for his contribution to music. His final album, ‘Talking Roots’, was released in 2018.

Tributes to U-Roy have been pouring in on social media since his passing was confirmed last night, with the likes of Ghostpoet, Shaggy, Rob Da Bank and the DJ David Rodigan all sharing some words on U-Roy’s legacy.

RIP U-Roy. They ain’t ready for your toasting in heaven. pic.twitter.com/jxKh35yK5A — Ghostpoet (@ghostpoet) February 18, 2021

U-Roy performing @bestival 2017 .. Rest In Peace legend and toaster extraordinaire 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/I9sxAgFLPp — Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) February 18, 2021

Wow . The king is gone . Rest in peace Father U Roy the godfather. There would be no MCs without this man's influence. 💔 pic.twitter.com/eENvZ0ulKx — Jumpin Jack Frost (@djjjfrost) February 18, 2021

We are very sad to announce that pioneering DJ who revolutionised the sound of Jamaican music in the early Seventies – Ewat Beckford aka U Roy has passed away at the age of 78 yesterday in Jamaica. RIP U Roy, The Originator#uroy #versiongalore #dj #reggaepioneer #toasting pic.twitter.com/TOcHLKViKF — Trojan Records (@trojanrecords) February 18, 2021

RIP Daddy U Roy the iconic toaster who changed the paradigm of Jamaican music when he voiced the ‘Version Galore’ album …I was always in awe of him; the tone of voice, the cadence, the lyrical shimmering and riddim riding made him ‘the soul adventurer’ 🎙 pic.twitter.com/t9n4SNkEzr — David Rodigan (@DavidRodigan) February 18, 2021

The Originator! Ewart U Roy Beckford

1942 – 2021 Rest In Paradise King 👑 A true inspiration pathing the way for many generations and creating a sound that will live forever! Big Love ❤️💛💚 pic.twitter.com/M63MghWZwM — ALI CAMPBELL & ASTRO (@UB40) February 18, 2021

What can I say? A very sad moment of transition for the man who inspired Ariwa. Without him, there would be no Ariwa. From I was 15 when I heard Version Galore I wanted to work with U-Roy. And I finally got the chance in 1991 when we met in LA. pic.twitter.com/ae2JVwlrU0 — Mad Professor (@MadProfessordub) February 18, 2021

RIP …U Roy👑 We have lost a pioneering icon of Jamaican music culture, Ewart Beckford known as Daddy U Roy, the God Father of Dancehall. His legendary ‘toasting’ on sound systems is the precursor to today’s Deejays & Rappers. Thankful @IrishandChin honoured him in 2019🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/dJUNd95O3K — Sound Chat Radio (@IrishandChin) February 18, 2021

A new U-Roy album, ‘Gold: The Man Who Invented Rap’, is set for release in the summer. The record, which was recorded in 2019, features the likes of The Clash‘s Mick Jones, Santigold, Shaggy, Ziggy Marley, Zak Starkey and many others.