Pirra release dancefloor filler track ‘Limousine Lies’

Wollongong-based outfit Pirra have released their latest single, the bright and bubbly ‘Limousine Lies’.

A bouncing bop of introspective indie-pop accented by electronica, ‘Limousine Lies’ is the band’s third single, following 2019’s ‘Under The Skyline’ and ‘The Peak’ released in February.

In a press release, vocalist Jess Beck discussed the new single’s reflective themes, saying, “This one was a way of working through a time where we were all feeling a bit disillusioned.

“We just needed to poke fun at some of those delusions of grandeur that were

popping up.”

Pirra worked with ARIA Award-winning producer Konstantin Kersting (Tones And I, Mallrat, The Jungle Giants) on ‘Limousine Lies’, an experience Pirra bassist Curtis Agent described as “addictively polarising”.

“‘Limousine Lies’ perfectly satisfied that bittersweet craving I’ve come to love when you combine dark lyrics with feel good productions,” he said.

Pirra signed with UK label Cr2 Records early in 2019 and have since released three singles with them. Their debut single ‘Rabbit Hole’ was released independently in 2018.

Since their inception in 2015, the band have landed a support slot on tour with The Rubens and performed at major Aussie festivals, including Bigsound and Australian Music Week.