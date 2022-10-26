Four Tet, Moderat, Kelly Lee Owens and more announced for Pitch Music & Arts 2023

Pitch Music & Arts organisers have announced the music program for the festival’s sixth edition next year.

Leading the international line-up are the likes of Four Tet, Kelly Lee Owens, Moderat, I. JORDAN, Leon Vynehall, Overmono, Nightmares On Wax, Fatima Yamaha and Helena Hauff. The local contingent, meanwhile, includes Mildlife, m8riarchy, Soju Gang, C.FRIM, Ayebatonye, Pretty Girl and more. See the full line-up below.

Pitch 2023 will take place between March 10 and 14 at its regular home, Victoria’s Grampian Plains. Tickets will be available through a ballot – find details and register for the ballot here. Registrations close at 3pm AEDT next Wednesday (November 2), and tickets go on sale at noon on the following Thursday (November 10).

Those wishing to register for the ballot will, for the first time, need to agree to a “Pitch pledge”. Potential festivalgoers must “commit to positively contributing to the Pitch community, leave no trace and behave respectfully”.

Four Tet and Overmono’s announcement on the Pitch bill follows both acts’ inclusion on the line-up for next year’s edition of Golden Plains, which also features the likes of Bikini Kill, Carly Rae Jepsen and Angel Olsen. Pitch acts Nightmares On Wax and Jaguar will also perform at Adelaide’s WOMADelaide Festival next year.

Pitch Music and Arts Festival’s 2023 line-up is:

ABSOLUTE.

AK Sports

Âme

Anetha

Ayebatonye

Ben UFO

Bertie

BIG WETT

Bradley Zero

C.FRIM X MIRASIA

Call Super

Cassie Raptor

Club Angel

Daria Kolosova

DAWS

Dax J

DJ EZ

DJ Heartstring

DJ Stingray 313

DJ Tennis

Effy

Ewan McVicar

Fatima Yamaha (Live)

FJAAK (DJ)

Four Tet

François X

HALFQUEEN

Héctor Oaks

Helena Hauff

I.JORDAN

IN2STELLAR

Interplanetary Criminal

Jaguar

Jennifer Cardini

Juicy Romance

Jyoty

Kalyani

KAS:ST

Kelly Lee Owens (DJ)

KETTAMA

Ki/Ki

Kim Ann Foxmam

Leon Vynehall (Live)

LSDXOXO

m8riarchy

Major League Djz

Mano Le Tough

Marie Montexier

Mildlife

Miley Serious

Moderat (Live)

Nightmares On Wax

NLV

OVERMONO (Live)

Parfait

Paula Tape

Peach

Pretty Girl (Live)

Roi Perez

RONA.

Ryan Elliott

Sam Alfred x STÜM

Soju Gang

Sophie McAlister

SWIM

Tama Sumo x Lakuti

Tinlicker (Live)

u.r.trax

Yarra

Yikes

Young Marco

