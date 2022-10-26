Four Tet, Moderat, Kelly Lee Owens and more announced for Pitch Music & Arts 2023

Pitch Music & Arts organisers have announced the music program for the festival’s sixth edition next year.
Leading the international line-up are the likes of Four Tet, Kelly Lee Owens, Moderat, I. JORDAN, Leon Vynehall, Overmono, Nightmares On Wax, Fatima Yamaha and Helena Hauff. The local contingent, meanwhile, includes Mildlife, m8riarchy, Soju Gang, C.FRIM, Ayebatonye, Pretty Girl and more. See the full line-up below.
Pitch 2023 will take place between March 10 and 14 at its regular home, Victoria’s Grampian Plains. Tickets will be available through a ballot – find details and register for the ballot here. Registrations close at 3pm AEDT next Wednesday (November 2), and tickets go on sale at noon on the following Thursday (November 10).
Those wishing to register for the ballot will, for the first time, need to agree to a “Pitch pledge”. Potential festivalgoers must “commit to positively contributing to the Pitch community, leave no trace and behave respectfully”.
Four Tet and Overmono’s announcement on the Pitch bill follows both acts’ inclusion on the line-up for next year’s edition of Golden Plains, which also features the likes of Bikini Kill, Carly Rae Jepsen and Angel Olsen. Pitch acts Nightmares On Wax and Jaguar will also perform at Adelaide’s WOMADelaide Festival next year.
Pitch Music and Arts Festival’s 2023 line-up is:
ABSOLUTE.
AK Sports
Âme
Anetha
Ayebatonye
Ben UFO
Bertie
BIG WETT
Bradley Zero
C.FRIM X MIRASIA
Call Super
Cassie Raptor
Club Angel
Daria Kolosova
DAWS
Dax J
DJ EZ
DJ Heartstring
DJ Stingray 313
DJ Tennis
Effy
Ewan McVicar
Fatima Yamaha (Live)
FJAAK (DJ)
Four Tet
François X
HALFQUEEN
Héctor Oaks
Helena Hauff
I.JORDAN
IN2STELLAR
Interplanetary Criminal
Jaguar
Jennifer Cardini
Juicy Romance
Jyoty
Kalyani
KAS:ST
Kelly Lee Owens (DJ)
KETTAMA
Ki/Ki
Kim Ann Foxmam
Leon Vynehall (Live)
LSDXOXO
m8riarchy
Major League Djz
Mano Le Tough
Marie Montexier
Mildlife
Miley Serious
Moderat (Live)
Nightmares On Wax
NLV
OVERMONO (Live)
Parfait
Paula Tape
Peach
Pretty Girl (Live)
Roi Perez
RONA.
Ryan Elliott
Sam Alfred x STÜM
Soju Gang
Sophie McAlister
SWIM
Tama Sumo x Lakuti
Tinlicker (Live)
u.r.trax
Yarra
Yikes
Young Marco