Pixies postpone remaining Australian tour dates over coronavirus concerns

American alternative rock band Pixies have announced today (March 12) they are postponing the remaining dates of their ongoing Australian tour.

In a statement released by tour promoters Live Nation, the band said, “Out of caution for current public health concerns, Pixies are postponing the remaining Australian shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority. Rescheduled dates for all of these shows will be announced soon. We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honoured on the new dates. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to returning to Australia.”

Pixies are in Australia on their Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa tour in support of their seventh studio album ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, which was released in September last year.

They played two sold-out shows at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre this past Monday and Tuesday, supported by RVG.

This postponement is yet another in a long list of tours and festivals that have suffered due to concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak. Texan festival SXSW recently announced its cancellation but many festivals are still planning to go ahead. Bluesfest Byron Bay and Download Australia both maintain their festivals will proceed.

Pixies tour ticket holders who are unable to attend the as-yet rescheduled dates can obtain a full refund from the point of purchase.