Pixies release date for ‘Live In Brixton’ box set has been pushed back

The release date for Pixies‘ new box set, ‘Live In Brixton’ has been pushed back.

The eight-disc collection, which will come in both vinyl and CD formats, documents all four of the legendary band’s sold-out reunion shows, which took place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in June 2004.

It was originally slated for release on January 28 next year, but it has now been been delayed until February 25.

‘Live In Brixton’ will mark the first time the recordings from the gigs have been made available officially. They were mastered by Phil Kinrade at Alchemy Mastering at AIR.

The vinyl box set comes in two forms – a limited edition version that is exclusive to select independent retailers and has each show pressed onto splattered and clear vinyl discs, and a standard coloured vinyl version. In the latter, each show is given its own colour – June 2 on red vinyl, June 3 on orange, June 5 on green and June 6 on blue.

All formats will be released with a poster of the box set’s artwork and a 24-page booklet that includes photos and new artwork, plus memories and paraphernalia from fans who were at the gigs. You can pre-order the ‘Live In Brixton’ box set here.

Meanwhile, Pixies recently announced a headline performance at Manchester’s Sounds Of The City 2022.

The Boston band will take to the stage at the outdoor Castlefield Bowl venue on Tuesday July 5, 2022. The Slow Readers Club and Klangstof are set to appear as special guests.

Sounds Of The City 2022 will also see Foals, Sam Fender, Lewis Capaldi, Primal Scream (‘Screamadelica Live’) and Crowded House deliver bill-topping performances over the summer.

Pixies are due to support Pearl Jam at British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park on July 8. Additionally, the band have gigs pencilled in for Galway, Dublin, Newcastle and Bingley. You can find their full list of tour dates here.